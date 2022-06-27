Chhattisgarh issues fresh directive to combat rising Covid-19 cases. Read here

The state on Monday recorded 125 Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.22 per cent, taking the tally to 11,53,867, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,036, an official said. Durg led with 28 cases, followed by 26 in Raipur, nine each in Surguja and Bemetara and eight in Bilaspur, while 10 districts did not report any case, he said.