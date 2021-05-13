OPEN APP
Chhattisgarh government to fund education of children orphaned due to COVID-19

The Chhattisgarh government on Thursday said it will bear education expenses of the children who have lost parents to COVID-19.

The state government has decided to launch the `Chhattisgarh Mahtari Dular Yojna' for such children, an official release said here.

Under the scheme, a stipend of 500 per month will be paid to such children from Classes 1 to 8 and 1,000 per month from Classes 9 to 12.

Children studying in both government and private schools will be entitled to this stipend, it said.

The state government will also fund the education of the children who have lost breadwinner of the family to COVID-19.

Such children will also get priority in admission to the state-run Swami Atmanand English Medium Schools, it added. PTI TKP ARU KRK KRK

