Chhattisgarh govt all set to buy 'gaumutra' from gauthans from today

The Chhattisgarh government has laid plans to start purchasing 'gaumutra' (cow urine) from 'Hareli' festival which is scheduled to fall on 28 July this year
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is going to launch the initiative of purchasing 'gaumutra' from Gauthan established in village Karsa of Patan block of Durg district on 28 July.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is going to launch the initiative of purchasing 'gaumutra' from Gauthan established in village Karsa of Patan block of Durg district on 28 July.
The Chief Minister's office informed that in the Raipur district, the purchase of 'gaumutra' will start from Gauthans established in Navagaon of Abhanpur block and village Badgaon in Arang block.
The Chief Minister's office informed that in the Raipur district, the purchase of 'gaumutra' will start from Gauthans established in Navagaon of Abhanpur block and village Badgaon in Arang block.
Two years ago on July 20, 2020, on the auspicious occasion of Hareli, the state government started a first-of-its-kind scheme in the country--Godhan Nyay Yojana. Under this scheme, cow dung is being purchased at the rate of ₹2 per kg from the cattle rearers. The dung purchased as part of the policy is used to produce organic manure on a large scale which is then used by farmers in their fields, thereby promoting organic farming in the state.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Two years ago on July 20, 2020, on the auspicious occasion of Hareli, the state government started a first-of-its-kind scheme in the country--Godhan Nyay Yojana. Under this scheme, cow dung is being purchased at the rate of ₹2 per kg from the cattle rearers. The dung purchased as part of the policy is used to produce organic manure on a large scale which is then used by farmers in their fields, thereby promoting organic farming in the state.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Based on the recognition Godhan Nyay Yojna grabbed as an innovative scheme from other states across the country, the Chhattisgarh government has decided to purchase 'gaumutra' as well.
Based on the recognition Godhan Nyay Yojna grabbed as an innovative scheme from other states across the country, the Chhattisgarh government has decided to purchase 'gaumutra' as well.
The move aims to minimize the use of expensive chemical pesticides and promote organic farming in the state by making organic pesticides available to farmers at nominal prices as the cow urine purchased under this scheme will be used to make pest control products and 'Jeevamrut' (liquid organic fertilizer).
The move aims to minimize the use of expensive chemical pesticides and promote organic farming in the state by making organic pesticides available to farmers at nominal prices as the cow urine purchased under this scheme will be used to make pest control products and 'Jeevamrut' (liquid organic fertilizer).
In addition, it also aims to minimize the residue of chemical pesticides in food items which destroys their nutritional value and cause harmful effects on human health.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In addition, it also aims to minimize the residue of chemical pesticides in food items which destroys their nutritional value and cause harmful effects on human health.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Agricultural scientists suggest that cow urine insecticide is a superior and cheaper alternative to chemical pesticides. Its disease resistance is much higher than chemical pesticides. These pesticides are effective against leaf-eating, fruit piercing and stem borer pests.
Agricultural scientists suggest that cow urine insecticide is a superior and cheaper alternative to chemical pesticides. Its disease resistance is much higher than chemical pesticides. These pesticides are effective against leaf-eating, fruit piercing and stem borer pests.
The 'Godhan Nyay Yojna' has fared well so far
CM Bhupesh Baghel took the initiative of conserving and promoting local resources to improve the economic condition of the farming community and strengthen the rural economy.
In keeping with the spirit of strengthening the rural economy, the 'Narva, Garwa, Ghurwa, Bari' programme was started under 'Suraji Gaon Yojana'. The scheme focused on recharging streams and drains, protecting and promoting of livestock, promoting organic farming and improving the nutritional level.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In keeping with the spirit of strengthening the rural economy, the 'Narva, Garwa, Ghurwa, Bari' programme was started under 'Suraji Gaon Yojana'. The scheme focused on recharging streams and drains, protecting and promoting of livestock, promoting organic farming and improving the nutritional level.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Under the 'Garwa' program of Suraji Gaon Yojna, Gauthans have been established in 8408 villages of the state with the arrangement of free-of-cost fodder, water and care for the cattle.
Under the 'Garwa' program of Suraji Gaon Yojna, Gauthans have been established in 8408 villages of the state with the arrangement of free-of-cost fodder, water and care for the cattle.
For the last two years cow dung is being procured from these Gauthans, under the Godhan Nyay Yojana, using which women groups are preparing organic fertilizers and other products. Over 76 lakh quintals of cow dung has been procured in the state in the last two years, amounting to more than ₹153 crore being paid to the beneficiaries.
For the last two years cow dung is being procured from these Gauthans, under the Godhan Nyay Yojana, using which women groups are preparing organic fertilizers and other products. Over 76 lakh quintals of cow dung has been procured in the state in the last two years, amounting to more than ₹153 crore being paid to the beneficiaries.
More than 22 quintals of organic manure has been prepared by women's groups so far including Vermicompost, Super Compost, the Super Compost Plus.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
More than 22 quintals of organic manure has been prepared by women's groups so far including Vermicompost, Super Compost, the Super Compost Plus.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Along with manufacturing organic manure from cow dung, women are also conducting other income-oriented activities, which have earned them an additional income of ₹74 crore in the last two years.
Along with manufacturing organic manure from cow dung, women are also conducting other income-oriented activities, which have earned them an additional income of ₹74 crore in the last two years.
Earlier in May this year, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister had digitally transferred a sum of ₹1804.50 crore to more than 26.68 lakh beneficiaries as part of his government's three flagship schemes. The three schemes included Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana (RGKNY), Godhan Nyay Yojana and Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Bhumiheen Krishi Mazdoor Nyay Yojana (RGGBKMNY).
Earlier in May this year, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister had digitally transferred a sum of ₹1804.50 crore to more than 26.68 lakh beneficiaries as part of his government's three flagship schemes. The three schemes included Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana (RGKNY), Godhan Nyay Yojana and Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Bhumiheen Krishi Mazdoor Nyay Yojana (RGGBKMNY).