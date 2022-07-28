Chhattisgarh govt all set to buy 'gaumutra' from gauthans from today

Two years ago on July 20, 2020, on the auspicious occasion of Hareli, the state government started a first-of-its-kind scheme in the country--Godhan Nyay Yojana. Under this scheme, cow dung is being purchased at the rate of ₹2 per kg from the cattle rearers. The dung purchased as part of the policy is used to produce organic manure on a large scale which is then used by farmers in their fields, thereby promoting organic farming in the state.

