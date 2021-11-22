Chattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday announced a 2% and 1% reduction in VAT on diesel and petrol prices respectively, news agency ANI reported.

In a tweet the CMO Chhattisgarh announced the decision. They further mentioned that the government will incur a total loss of 1000 crore.

Decision comes after the Central government reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel prices by Rs. 5 and Rs10 respectively.

Talking to the media on Saturday, minister T S SinghDeo had said that the state's chief minister had asked him to explore the possibilities to reduce VAT so that the people of the state may avail the benefit of reduced prices.

Earlier, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel had also mentioned that prices of petrol and diesel could be reduced to ₹60 if the central government withdrew the hiked excise duty on fuel.

