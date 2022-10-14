Chhattisgarh govt declares 5% DA hike for state employees

The Dearness Allowance (DA) rate paid to employees of the Central Government and Central Autonomous Bodies has been raised by up to 15%, according to an official memorandum of the Department of Expenditure (DoE) dated 12th October 2022. For employees of the Central Government and Central Autonomous Bodies who continue to receive their salaries in accordance with the 5th and 6th Central Pay Commissions, respectively, the Ministry of Finance has raised the DA rates by up to 15%. Employees who receive their pay in accordance with the 5th Pay Commission now get DA at a 15% higher rate than before, from 381% to 396% of basic pay. The commencement date for this is July 1, 2022.