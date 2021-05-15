The Chhattisgarh government has decided to extend the Covid-induced lockdown in the Raipur district till 31 May to arrest the spread of the virus.

However, the government said the new restrictions come with certain "conditions".

Cases in Chhattisgarh

The decision comes in the backdrop of the state reporting 7,594 Covid-19 cases and 172 deaths, on Friday taking the caseload to 8,99,925 and the death toll to 11,461.

The number of recoveries rose to 7,72,500 after 872 people were discharged from hospitals while 9,572 others completed their home isolation during the day.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,15,964, an official said.

Raipur and Durg districts reported 358 and 273 new cases. While the total count of infections in Raipur reached 1,52,224 including 2,946 deaths, Durg's caseload increased to 93,646 including 1,661 deaths.

The positivity rate of the infection in the state has declined to 12% from 26.1% on 1 May.

After cases of mucormycosis (Black Fungus) were reported in some hospitals, the state government has issued an advisory on standard treatment protocols.

The cases of this fungal infection will be treated in medical college hospitals in the state.

Stricter restrictions

The Chhattisgarh government on Thursday cancelled tenders for the construction of the new assembly building and also stopped work on major projects in the state.

It said it has decided to take more stringent measures to prevent the infection from spreading.

"Our citizens - our priority. Foundation stone for the construction of new assembly building, Raj Bhavan, Chief Minister's residence, residence of ministers and senior officials, new circuit house was laid before start of Corona. Today, all these construction works have been stopped in these times of crisis," Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tweeted.

