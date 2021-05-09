The Chhattisgarh government on Sunday imposed several new restrictions amid the explosive rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, news agency PTI reported. As per the new orders, only 10 persons will be allowed to attend weddings and funerals, while all kinds of religious, social, political, social and other programmes will continue to remain prohibited.

The guidelines were issued by General Administration Department.

The new guidelines states in order to put an effective check on the spread of the new variant of coronavirus, there will be a strict ban on the presence of more than ten people in marriage functions and funeral rituals.

There will be a complete ban on all kinds of religious, social, political and other programmes across the state, it said.

The directive said that officials should make an appeal through various religious and community heads to people to avoid crowding in all kinds of religious and social festivals and carry out pooja or other rituals at personal level in their respective houses, it said.

COVID-19 positive persons should comply with the isolation protocol strictly and officials should ensure that such protocols are being adhered to, it added.

Notably, lockdown is in force in all 28 districts of the state for varying period with different relaxations to contain the spread of the infection.

Meanwhile, the state government has allowed home delivery of liquor in the region through online sale during the ongoing coronavirus-enforced lockdown, officials said on Sunday.

"To curb illegal manufacturing, sale, transportation and possession of liquor during the lockdown period, permission has been granted for its home delivery through online orders from Monday," an official from the excise department said.

Timings for the home delivery of liquor have been fixed from 9 am to 8 pm. During the lockdown, liquor shops are not allowed to open in the state.

Till Saturday, the state had recorded 8,42,356 COVID- 19 cases, including 10,381 deaths. The number of active cases in the state till Saturday was 1,30,859, officials said.

Union health ministry on Sunday said, India's total active caseload has reached 37,36,648 and now comprises 16.76 per cent of the country's total infections. A net increase of 13,202 cases has been recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Haryana, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh cumulatively account for 82.94 per cent of India's total active cases, it added.

