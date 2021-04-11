In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases across the nation, Chhattisgarh Government has made it mandatory for all passenger entering the state by air or railways to carry negative RTPCR report that is not older than 72 hours.

Earlier in the day, Himachal Pradesh government also made it mandatory for visitors from several states to produce a Covid-19 negative test report for entry into the state. As per the new directive, people travelling from Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh will now have to produce RT-PCR negative report obtained 72 hours prior to entering the state.

The new restrictions will come into effect after 16 April.

Apart from Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh, several states including Gujarat, Odisha, Rajasthan had previously made it mandatory.

The Himachal Pradesh CM reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the state today.

Five states -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala -- cumulatively account for 70.82 per cent of India's active COVID-19 cases which have breached the 11-lakh mark for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Union Health Ministry said on Sunday that India's total active caseload has increased to 11,08,087 and it now comprises 8.29 per cent of the country's total infections.

A net increase of 61,456 cases has been recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said.

Maharashtra alone accounts for 48.57 per cent of the total active caseload of the country, the ministry said.

Besides, the ten states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have shown a steep rise in the daily new COVID-19 cases accounting for 80.92 per cent of the new infections reported in a span of 24 hours, the ministry highlighted.

