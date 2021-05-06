Chhattisgarh govt suspends COVID-19 vaccination for 18-44 age group

Premium Chhattisgarh govt suspends COVID-19 vaccination for 18-44 age group

2 min read . 03:46 PM IST

PTI

The state government in an order on April 30 said vaccines will be first given to the Antyodaya group (poorest among poor), followed by those in the below poverty line (BPL) category and then to people in the above poverty line (APL) group, in the third phase of the drive that began on May 1