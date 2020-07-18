Subscribe
Home >News >India >Chhattisgarh govt to impose fine up to 1,000 for violating lockdown norms
Migrants in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh govt to impose fine up to 1,000 for violating lockdown norms

1 min read . 05:06 PM IST PTI

  • The state government will going to impose fine ranging from Rs.100 to Rs.1000 for violating various rules such as spitting in open, breaking quarantine rules, not wearing masks
  • While commercial establishments, if unnecessary opened, will be fined Rs.200

RAIPUR : The Chhattisgarh government on Saturday decided to impose penalties ranging from 100 to 1,000 for spitting in public places and violating home quarantine and social distancing measures, an official said.

The government had earlier fixed a fine of 100 for not wearing face masks in public places.

For violating home quarantine instructions, a fine of 1,000 will be imposed.

Owners of commercial institutions and shops will be liable to pay 200 in penalty if social distancing protocols are flouted in their facilities, the official said.

As per a notification issued in this regard by the Health department, nayab tehsildars, assistant sub-inspectors and officers authorised by district magistrates concerned will be designated for recovering fine from violators, he said.

Non-payment of penalty will attract legal action under provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, he added.

It is mandatory for every person to wear face masks or face cover in public places, offices, work places, factories, hospitals, markets, crowded places and streets.

Similarly, every person will have to wear face masks or cover while travelling by two wheelers and four wheelers, the official said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

