In the wake of nearing state assembly elections, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, Bhupesh Baghel, on Thursday, announced to give monthly allowance to unemployed youth from next financial year.

The announcement was made by the CM while addressing the public on 74th Republic Day at the Lalbag Parade grounds in Jagdalpur.

"Unemployed youth will be given an unemployment allowance every month from the next financial year (2023-24)," Baghel said without specifying the amount.

Talk of unemployment allowance for youth in the state dates back to the 2018 State Assembly polls, when the Congress made it a key promise for the election. Emphasis of unemployment on its election manifesto helped the Congress in returning to power in Chhattisgarh after 15 years.

In addition to the unemployment allowance to youth, Bhupesh Baghel also announced the formulation of a rural industry policy in the state to boost the cottage industry-based rural economy. Along with this, he also made some other important announcement on the occasion. He also assured people that factories lying in the industrial areas will be exempted from property tax. He also announced housing assistance scheme for labourers, scheme for women entrepreneurs, etc.

Aerocity in Raipur

To provide an improved passenger facilities to the air travellers in the state, Chhattisgarh government will develop an aerocity near the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur. Keeping in view space for the welfare of the daily workers, Bhupesh Baghel also said that the construction workers registered with the Chhattisgarh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board for a period of three years will get a grant of ₹50,000 for building their houses.

To satisfy the dominant tribal public of the state, CM announced to provide an annual aid of ₹10,000 to each gram panchayat to organise tribal festival in areas like Bastar and Surguja divisions and scheduled areas of the state from the next financial year, he said. Besides, Chhattisgarh State Innovation Commission will be constituted with an aim to promote innovation for the development of the state, he said.

He also promised that his government will develop a river front along the Kharun river flowing on the outskirts of Raipur and sharing border with Durg district.

(With inputs from PTI)