Chhattisgarh govt to provide unemployment allowance from next financial year2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 07:09 AM IST
As the state assembly elections come closer, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, Bhupesh Baghel announced to provide allowance for unemployed youth from next financial year
In the wake of nearing state assembly elections, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, Bhupesh Baghel, on Thursday, announced to give monthly allowance to unemployed youth from next financial year.
