An average rainfall of 762.9 mm has been recorded in Chhattisgarh till Friday since June 1, as per the state revenue department, while the highest rainfall of 1,778.4 mm was recorded in Bijapur district while the Surguja district witnessed the lowest average rainfall of 302.7 mm during this period, according to news agency PTI report. So far, nearly 63 people have died in rain-related incidents and other natural calamities between June 1 and August 11 as southern and central regions were battered by rain, an official said. As many as 55 houses were completely destroyed while 471 were partially damaged as a result of rainfall during the same period while ten relief camps were set up in rain-affected districts, he said, as per the report. “Of 63 deaths reported since June 1, 35 were caused by lightning, 22 took place due to drowning and six due to snake bite," the official said. The districts of Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Mungeli and Kondagaon received heavy rains in the last two days, the official added.

