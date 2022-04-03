Chhattisgarh: Herd of elephants on Mahua trail sets off panic in Surguja

Chhattisgarh: Herd of elephants on Mahua trail sets off panic in Surguja1 min read . 10:41 AM IST
The forest officials have been camping in the fields to evacuate the villagers from the forest area which is being attacked by the herd of elephants.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The forest officials have been camping in the fields to evacuate the villagers from the forest area which is being attacked by the herd of elephants.
A herd of more than a dozen elephants on Saturday set off panic among villagers by destroying a number of houses in Lotadhodi of Lakhanpur development block in Surguja.
A herd of more than a dozen elephants on Saturday set off panic among villagers by destroying a number of houses in Lotadhodi of Lakhanpur development block in Surguja.
"As a measure of safety, villagers have been leaving their homes every evening and returning back in the morning," said a villager.
"As a measure of safety, villagers have been leaving their homes every evening and returning back in the morning," said a villager.
Another villager complained that the local officials are not addressing their concerns, adding that the administration isn't listening to the issue of the herd of elephants destroying their houses.
Another villager complained that the local officials are not addressing their concerns, adding that the administration isn't listening to the issue of the herd of elephants destroying their houses.
While talking to ANI, Sarguja Forest Divisional Officer, Pankaj Kamal said, "The elephants are attracted to the Mahua stored in the houses for which they have destroyed them."
While talking to ANI, Sarguja Forest Divisional Officer, Pankaj Kamal said, "The elephants are attracted to the Mahua stored in the houses for which they have destroyed them."
"For the safety of the villagers, we have advised the people to avoid Mahua storage in their houses and also avoid going to the elephant-prone forest areas," he added.
"For the safety of the villagers, we have advised the people to avoid Mahua storage in their houses and also avoid going to the elephant-prone forest areas," he added.
Kamal assured that the rescue measures for the people stuck in the forest areas will be taken by the administration while compensation and support will be provided to the affected villagers.
Kamal assured that the rescue measures for the people stuck in the forest areas will be taken by the administration while compensation and support will be provided to the affected villagers.
The forest officials have been camping in the fields to evacuate the villagers from the forest area which is being attacked by the herd of elephants.
The forest officials have been camping in the fields to evacuate the villagers from the forest area which is being attacked by the herd of elephants.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!