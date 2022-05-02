Chhattisgarh hikes Dearness Allowance (DA) for govt employees. Check latest rate

CM Baghel's decision has come following the long-standing demand of the officers and employees of the state to make the DA equivalent to that of the central government employees. Mahendra Singh Rajput, president of Chhattisgarh Ministerial Employees Union, had said that Chhattisgarh is 17% behind in terms of dearness allowance. Whereas, central employees are getting a 34% dearness allowance. The state government employees showcased demonstrations and launched protests last month against low DA.