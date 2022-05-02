Chhattisgarh hikes Dearness Allowance (DA) for govt employees. Check latest rate

Chhattisgarh hikes Dearness Allowance (DA) for govt employees. Check latest rate1 min read . 06:35 AM IST
In March this year, the Union Government approved a 3 percentage point hike each in their Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR)
The Chhattisgarh government announced to hike the Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees on the occasion of International Labour Day, May 1. From the existing 17%, it has now been increased to 22%, effective from May 1, 2022.
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took to Twitter to announce the decision of the state government.
"A big decision was taken today in the interest of employees. I announce the increment in the dearness allowance of government employees by 5%. The new rate will be applicable from May 1," tweeted Bhupesh Baghel in Hindi.
CM Baghel's decision has come following the long-standing demand of the officers and employees of the state to make the DA equivalent to that of the central government employees. Mahendra Singh Rajput, president of Chhattisgarh Ministerial Employees Union, had said that Chhattisgarh is 17% behind in terms of dearness allowance. Whereas, central employees are getting a 34% dearness allowance. The state government employees showcased demonstrations and launched protests last month against low DA.
In March this year, the Union Government approved a 3 percentage point hike each in their Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) to provide relief from rising prices. The DA of serving and retired central government employees has been increased to 34% of basic pay from 31%
