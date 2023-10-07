India's health sector has always been questioned, sometimes by the media and other times by people on social media. The latest, deplorable state of affairs at Chhattisgarh's Abhanpur Community Health Centre has gone viral, reported NDTV on 7 October.

A video and a photo of a young child standing next to a patient with a saline bottle in his hand at Abhanpur Hospital is raising eyebrows of people. Forget about a wheelchair or stretcher for the patient to sit on, there is an absence of a stand to hang the saline bottle. The photo has gone viral on social media. Here's the viral video:

As per details, the hospital is just 25 km away from the state capital Raipur and the woman patient is said to be Budhiya Bai, whose grandson – 8 years old – can be seen holding the saline bottle in hand after being asked by authorities.

On visiting the hospital, NDTV claims that the condition of the hospital was even worse. The hospital even doesn't have a pillow or bedsheet for patients in the ward. Also, the lack of clean drinking water is another question that is being raised.

Above all, the medicine distribution center at the hospital is not functional, the report added.

A week earlier, Outlook had reported doctors at a government hospital in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district on 1 October were compelled to treat injured patients under phone flashlights, after prolonged power supply disruption in the building for five days.

However, the administration had claimed that the power disruption took place due to a fire caused by a short-circuit. On being asked about the resolution, MLA Rajman Benjamin said that he has directed the electricity department to deploy alternative arrangements.

Meanwhile, these stories are coming at a time when the state is marred by an online betting app scam worth ₹6,000 crore, and a liquor sale scam allegedly worth ₹2,161 crore.

