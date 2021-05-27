A tribal welfare department officer in a Chhattisgarh district took a strong measure to get his staff vaccinated. The officer issued an order asking his staff to get vaccinated if they wanted their next month's salary. The order said that if they failed to take vaccine, their salary would be withheld.

The order was issued by assistant commissioner K S Masram in Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district on May 21. Soon, the order went viral on social media where some people also expressed displeasure over the 'diktat', news agency PTI reported.

According to the report, the order asked officers and employees working in the tribal welfare department-run offices, residential schools and hostels to get inoculated and submit their vaccination cards at its office. If they do not take the vaccine, the order said, their salaries for the next month will be withheld.

The report said that Masram has also issued an order on May 20 for the Covid vaccination of families of all officers and employees working in the department.

When contacted by PTI, Masram said that the objective behind the order was to ensure 100 per cent vaccination of the department's officers and employees in the fight against infection. According to the news agency, the officer claimed that 95 per cent of the staff members took the vaccine shots after his order. He also said the department was not going to withhold the next month's salary of its staff. "My intention was to get all my officers and employees vaccinated, nothing else," he told PTI.

