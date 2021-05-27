Chhattisgarh: How a tribal dept officer got 95% of his staff vaccinated

When contacted by PTI, Masram said that the objective behind the order was to ensure 100 per cent vaccination of the department's officers and employees in the fight against infection. According to the news agency, the officer claimed that 95 per cent of the staff members took the vaccine shots after his order. He also said the department was not going to withhold the next month's salary of its staff. "My intention was to get all my officers and employees vaccinated, nothing else," he told PTI.