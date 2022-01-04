The Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday announced more restrictions to contain the Omicron threat in the state. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has ordered a ban on rallies, processions and other kind of public events across the state. He also ordered a "night clamp-down" from 10 pm to 6 am in the districts where the case positivity rate is 4% and above.

The government has issued directives to district collectors and superintendents of police (SPs) to take measures to contain rising cases. In the last one week, the state recorded 1,782 new cases out of which 698 fresh infections were reported on Monday.

Covid restrictions announced Today

A night clamp-down will be enforced from 10 pm to 6 am in the districts with a positivity rate of 4% or above.

Schools, Anganwadi centres (government-run child care centres), libraries, swimming pools and other such public places will remain closed in these districts.

Processions, rallies, public gatherings and social, cultural, religious and sports events will be banned in all the districts of Chhattisgarh.

District officials are instructed to hold meetings with non-government doctors, private hospitals, NGOs and media representatives to devise strategies to check the spread of the infection.

Collectors and SPs are directed to hold meetings with Chamber of Commerce representatives, owners of malls, gyms, cinema halls, theatres, hotels, restaurants, swimming pools, auditoriums and wedding venues besides wholesalers and event management groups to ensure that these places function with only one third of their capacity.

These public spaces should not be allowed to function in the districts that have a positivity rate of over 4%.

RT-PCR test has been made mandatory for all passengers arriving at airports in Chhattisgarh from other states, while people who have taken both doses of vaccines will have to submit a negative RT-PCR test report no older than 72 hours from the date of travel.

Authorities have also been asked to conduct random testing of people at railway stations and interstate borders. Local administrations have been asked to set up micro or mini containment zones wherever necessary.

Official call centres should remain active 24 hours a day for people who are in home isolation, while infected persons in home isolation in rural areas should be monitored by Mitanin (health volunteers).

The district administrations have been directed to keep a daily record of the availability of hospital beds and the stocks of medicines and oxygen. The information about the availability of beds in all government and private hospitals should be published online.

Necessary, action should be taken under the provisions of section 144 (which bars assembly of five or more people) of the Code of Criminal Procedure and also the Epidemic Diseases Act.

