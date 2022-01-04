Chhattisgarh imposes more curbs in districts with high Covid positivity. Details

The Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday announced more restrictions to contain the Omicron threat in the state. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has ordered a ban on rallies, processions and other kind of public events across the state. He also ordered a "night clamp-down" from 10 pm to 6 am in the districts where the case positivity rate is 4% and above.

