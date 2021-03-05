OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Chhattisgarh: ITBP jawan killed in IED blast

A jawan of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was killed in a blast of a pressure improvised explosive device (IED), planted by Naxals, in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred around 5 pm near Kihkad village under Kohkameta police station area when a team of ITBP's 53rd battalion was out on a road security operation (RSO), Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
(representationa image)

MEA slams Freedom House over 'partly free' country downgrade

1 min read . 08:44 PM IST
BRO constructs 200-ft bailey bridge in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

BRO constructs 200-ft bailey bridge in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

1 min read . 08:44 PM IST
The coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has been on a rise since last month

Maharashtra records over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for first time since October

1 min read . 08:41 PM IST
Covid-19: Death toll in Russia passes 200,000 mark

Covid-19: Death toll in Russia passes 200,000 mark

1 min read . 08:45 PM IST

When the patrolling team was retreating from the operation, head constable Mangesh Ramteke, belonging to the ITBP's 53rd battalion, inadvertently stepped over the pressure IED connection in the forest, triggering the blast that left him critically injured, he said.

He succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to a hospital, the IG said.

Ramteke was a native of Nagpur in neighbouring Maharashtra, he added.

On Thursday, a Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan was killed in a similar pressure IED blast incident in neighbouring Dantewada district. PTI TKP NP NP

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout