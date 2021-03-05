Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Chhattisgarh: ITBP jawan killed in IED blast

Chhattisgarh: ITBP jawan killed in IED blast

Chhattisgarh: ITBP jawan killed in IED blast
1 min read . 08:46 PM IST PTI

  • The jawan was killed in a blast of a pressure improvised explosive device planted by Naxals
  • The incident occurred around 5 pm near Kihkad village under Kohkameta police station area

A jawan of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was killed in a blast of a pressure improvised explosive device (IED), planted by Naxals, in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, police said.

A jawan of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was killed in a blast of a pressure improvised explosive device (IED), planted by Naxals, in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred around 5 pm near Kihkad village under Kohkameta police station area when a team of ITBP's 53rd battalion was out on a road security operation (RSO), Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Iran says it foiled plot to hijack passenger plane, fly to Gulf

1 min read . 09:34 PM IST

IIM Calcutta receives 520 job offers for 467 grads

2 min read . 09:33 PM IST

India likely to start full operations at Iran's Chabahar port by May end

2 min read . 09:25 PM IST

COVID-19: Tamil Nadu reports over 500 fresh cases, 5 deaths in last 24 hours

1 min read . 09:18 PM IST

The incident occurred around 5 pm near Kihkad village under Kohkameta police station area when a team of ITBP's 53rd battalion was out on a road security operation (RSO), Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Iran says it foiled plot to hijack passenger plane, fly to Gulf

1 min read . 09:34 PM IST

IIM Calcutta receives 520 job offers for 467 grads

2 min read . 09:33 PM IST

India likely to start full operations at Iran's Chabahar port by May end

2 min read . 09:25 PM IST

COVID-19: Tamil Nadu reports over 500 fresh cases, 5 deaths in last 24 hours

1 min read . 09:18 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

When the patrolling team was retreating from the operation, head constable Mangesh Ramteke, belonging to the ITBP's 53rd battalion, inadvertently stepped over the pressure IED connection in the forest, triggering the blast that left him critically injured, he said.

He succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to a hospital, the IG said.

Ramteke was a native of Nagpur in neighbouring Maharashtra, he added.

On Thursday, a Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan was killed in a similar pressure IED blast incident in neighbouring Dantewada district. PTI TKP NP NP

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.