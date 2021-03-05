Chhattisgarh: ITBP jawan killed in IED blast

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A jawan of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was killed in a blast of a pressure improvised explosive device (IED), planted by Naxals, in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, police said.

When the patrolling team was retreating from the operation, head constable Mangesh Ramteke, belonging to the ITBP's 53rd battalion, inadvertently stepped over the pressure IED connection in the forest, triggering the blast that left him critically injured, he said.

He succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to a hospital, the IG said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ramteke was a native of Nagpur in neighbouring Maharashtra, he added.

On Thursday, a Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan was killed in a similar pressure IED blast incident in neighbouring Dantewada district. PTI TKP NP NP

