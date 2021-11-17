Chhattisgarh government is likely to take a decision regarding reduction of VAT on petrol and diesel early next week, news agency ANI reported.

Chhattisgarh Minister TS Singh Deo today said, as quoted by ANI, The chief minister will take a decision on reduction in Value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel in the Cabinet meeting to be held on Nov 22.

The central government had on November 3 reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹5 and ₹10 respectively and also urged to commensurately reduce VAT to give further relief to consumers.

Following the announcements majority of the states in the country also slashed the VAT on the fuel price. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, NCT of Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand and Chattisgarh have not undertaken any reduction in VAT in petrol and diesel yet.

Rajasthan slashes VAT on fuel prices

The Rajasthan Cabinet on Tuesday decided to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel by ₹4 and ₹5, respectively. This will be effective from today midnight, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said.

On Tuesday, CM Gehlot took to Twitter to announce, "In the cabinet meeting today, it was unanimously decided to reduce the rate of VAT on petrol and diesel. After this, the rates will be reduced by ₹4 per litre in petrol and ₹5 per litre in diesel from 12 o'clock tonight."

Petrol/Diesel prices today

The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged today across various cities in the country. In Delhi, the cost of one litre of petrol stands at ₹103.97 per litre and of diesel at ₹86.67 per litre.

In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have remained static to ₹109.98/litre and ₹94.14 per litre, respectively.

As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost ₹104.67 and ₹89.79 and ₹101.40 and ₹91.43 respectively in Chennai.

In Bengaluru, petrol is available at ₹100.58 per litre and diesel at ₹85.01 and in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at ₹108.20 and diesel cost ₹94.62 for one litre of diesel.

(With inputs from agencies)

