Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: ED files 7000-page chargesheet against ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel's son Chaitanya. Details here

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a fresh prosecution complaint or chargesheet in a court in Chhattisgarh regarding a multi-crore 'liquor scam'. The agency has alleged that Chaitanya, son of Congress leader and former CM Bhupesh Baghel, "handled" over ₹1,000 crore worth of "proceeds of crime".

Advertisement

The 7,039-page supplementary prosecution complaint (chargesheet) was filed in the court of the 6th district and additional sessions judge Damarudhar Chouhan in Raipur. It has named Chaitanya Baghel, a businessman, as an accused.

The alleged ₹2,100-crore liquor scam occurred in the state during the time of a Congress government headed by Bhupesh Baghel(2018-23).

ED counsel Saurabh Kumar Pande told PTI that the prosecution complaint was filed before the special court, in which Chaitnaya Baghel was named as an accused.

This was the fourth prosecution complaint filed by the economic intelligence agency in the case.

"A hard disc containing digital evidence and other proofs were submitted along with the prosecution complaint," he informed.

Chaitanya Baghel "handled" more than ₹1,000 crore worth of "proceeds of crime" generated from a liquor "scam" in the state and used proceeds of crime for development of his business ventures, Pande alleged.

Advertisement

The counsel noted that the ED has found "solid" evidence about his alleged use of proceeds of crime worth ₹22 crore.

Chaitanya Baghel was arrested in July Chaitanya Baghel was arrested by the central agency on July 18 following a search of his house, which he shares with his father in Bhilai town of Durg district. The ED had claimed in a statement earlier that of the proceeds of crime he handled, the businessman used ₹16.7 crore to develop his real estate project.

"Chaitanya was in receipt of proceeds of crime worth ₹16.70 crore. He had used his real estate firms to intermingle the said funds. It was found that he had utilised the said cash amount (proceeds of crime) in development of his real estate project," it said.

Advertisement

In the past, Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel has alleged central probe agencies were being misused to target Opposition leaders, but stressed he trusted the judiciary and would cooperate with them in the investigation of the case.

Divert attention from illegal tree felling" The former CM has alleged the ED action against his son was initiated to divert attention from the "illegal tree felling" for coal mines in Chhattisgarh as the Congress was set to raise the issue in the state Assembly last week.

The premier financial crime agency has said the scam resulted in a "massive loss" to the state exchequer and filled the pockets of liquor syndicate beneficiaries with over ₹2,100 crore.

Advertisement

According to the ED, the scam was orchestrated between 2019 and 2022, when Chhattisgarh was ruled by the Congress. The ED in January arrested former minister and Congress leader Kawasi Lakhma, Anwar Dhebar, former IAS officer Anil Tuteja, Indian Telecom Service (ITS) officer Arunpati Tripathi, and some others as part of its investigations in the case.

The EOW/ACB of the Chhattisgarh police registered an FIR on January 17 last year, about a month after the BJP defeated the Congress in the 2023 assembly polls, and named 70 individuals and companies, including former excise minister Kawasi Lakhma and ex-chief secretary Vivek Dhand.

The scam resulted in a 'massive loss' to the state exchequer and filled the pockets of liquor syndicate beneficiaries with over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,100 crore.

According to the probe agency, the alleged commission generated through the illegal sale of liquor was shared "as per the directions from the highest political executives of the state".

Advertisement

Who is Chaitnaya Baghel? Chaitnaya Baghel, the son of Bhupesh Baghel, looked after the Baghel family's vegetable farm. He was earlier involved in the real estate business.

Party sources told the media outlet that Chaitanya preferred to keep safe distance from politics.

Chaitanya’s formal entry into politics was initially planned between 2018-2023 when his father was the Chief Minister. However, for reasons unknown, the plan did not materialise, the report added.

(With agency inputs)