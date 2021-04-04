Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Chhattisgarh Naxal attack: Befitting reply will be given at appropriate time, says Amit Shah

Chhattisgarh Naxal attack: Befitting reply will be given at appropriate time, says Amit Shah

Premium
Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
1 min read . 04:48 PM IST PTI

'Our securitymen have lost their lives, we will not tolerate this bloodshed and a befitting reply will be given at an appropriate time,' union home Minister Amit Shah

GUWAHATI : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said a befitting reply will be given to the Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh at an appropriate time.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said a befitting reply will be given to the Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh at an appropriate time.

He also said search operations are continuing in Chhattisgarh following the encounter.

TRENDING STORIES See All

He also said search operations are continuing in Chhattisgarh following the encounter.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

''As far as the numbers are concerned, both sides have suffered losses and exact casualty figures cannot be ascertained immediately'', Shah said, after cutting short his election campaigning in Assam. The home minister is flying back to Delhi to take stock of the situation.

''Our securitymen have lost their lives, we will not tolerate this bloodshed and a befitting reply will be given at an appropriate time'', he added.

Bodies of 17 of the 18 jawans missing after the encounter were recovered on Sunday, taking the death toll to 22, police said separately.

Shah, addressed his first rally of the day at Sorbhog. Though he arrived at Sualkuchi, in Jalkubari constituency, to campaign for NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma, he left the area, without making any speeches to take a chopper back to Guwahati en-route to Delhi on learning of the Naxal attack.

The home minister said that he was appealing to people to vote for Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to ensure Sarma's victory by a huge margin.

He added that the vote would strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his work for Assam and the North East.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Dahisar Jumbo Covid Centre, 4 fire tenders at spot

1 min read . 04:43 PM IST
Premium

Truck driver makes tearful apology over Taiwan rail crash

2 min read . 04:40 PM IST
Premium

Maharashtra: Case against 1,011 people over religious gathering

1 min read . 04:40 PM IST
Premium

Analysts flag postponement of discretionary consumption

1 min read . 04:37 PM IST

Shah said that both Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Sarma are working to develop the state and ''we want this to continue''.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.