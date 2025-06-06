Chhattisgarh: Naxal leader Bhaskar, carrying cumulative bounty of ₹45 lakh, killed in Bijapur encounter

Amid the ongoing anti-Naxal operation in the Indravati National Park area of Bijapur district, the security forces on Friday killed top Naxalite leader Bhaskar, who carried a cumulative bounty of ₹45 lakh, reported PTI.

According to the report, which quoted Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range Sundarraj, the security forces have recovered the dead body of Naxal Bhaskar, alias Mailarapu Adellu.

Along with his body, the security forces have also recovered one AK-47 rifle and other explosives, weapons, and ammunition.

The encounter of Bhaskar was part of the same anti-Naxal operation underway since Wednesday by personnel from the state police's Special Task Force (STF) and District Reserve Guard (DRG) as well as the CRPF's specialised unit CoBRA.

"After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of a Naxalite along with one AK-47 rifle and other explosives, weapons, and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site. Preliminary identification suggests the body is of Bhaskar alias Mailarapu Adellu, a special zonal committee (SZC) member of the Telangana State Committee (TSC) of the outlawed Maoists," PTI quoted the IG as saying.

"Bhaskar, a resident of Adilabad district in Telangana, was the secretary of the Mancherial-Komarambheem (MKB) division of the TSC of Maoists. He carried a reward of ₹25 lakhs in Chhattisgarh and 20 lakhs in Telangana," the IG added.

Third big success: As per the details, this is the third big success attained by the security forces, as they killed senior Maoist cadre and Central Committee Member (CCM) Narasimha Chalam, alias Gautam, also known as Sudhakar, on 5 June.

Earlier, CPI (Maoist) general secretary Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju (70) was neutralised by security forces in the Bastar region.

On encounter between security forces and Maoists in Bijapur on Thursday, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai says, "Operations are going on continuously and we are achieving success. Yesterday, as well, we had a success. One Central Committee Member (CCM) was neutralised by our jawans yesterday. We salute their bravery."

