Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Chhattisgarh: Naxals free CRPF jawan abducted after encounter

Chhattisgarh: Naxals free CRPF jawan abducted after encounter

Premium
CoBRA jawan Rakeshwar Singh Manhas brought to Bijapur after being released by Naxals
1 min read . 06:56 PM IST Agencies

  • Twenty-two security personnel lost their lives while 31 sustained injuries in an encounter that broke out between security forces and Naxals along the Chhattisgarh's Sukma-Bijapur border on Saturday

Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, the commando from the Central Reserve Police Force's elite CoBRA unit, who was kidnapped by Naxals during the Bijapur attack on April 3, has been released by them, police sources said.

Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, the commando from the Central Reserve Police Force's elite CoBRA unit, who was kidnapped by Naxals during the Bijapur attack on April 3, has been released by them, police sources said.

Manhas belongs to the 210th CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) battalion, an elite unit of CRPF.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Manhas belongs to the 210th CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) battalion, an elite unit of CRPF.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh expressed his happiness over the release of commando and said it was a huge relief for his family as well as the entire Jammu region.

"A huge relief for the family as well as the entire Jammu region. Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah," the minister said in a tweet. Singh is an MP from Udhampur.

Twenty-two security personnel lost their lives while 31 sustained injuries in an encounter that broke out between security forces and Naxals along the Chhattisgarh's Sukma-Bijapur border on Saturday after a party of jawans were ambushed by Naxals near Jonnaguda village.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.