Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Chhattisgarh: New Covid guidelines ban people's entry at tourist spots in Raipur. Details here

Chhattisgarh: New Covid guidelines ban people's entry at tourist spots in Raipur. Details here

Chhattisgarh CM and Congress observer for Assam Bhupesh Baghel visits Maa Kamakhya temple in Guwahati.
3 min read . 05:58 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Holi Milan celebrations or other public gatherings have been banned
  • Seven days of home quarantine has also been made mandatory for people entering capital Raipur from other states by air, train or by road

Amid a rapid surge spike in coronavirus cases in the last week, the Raipur district administration has issued fresh guidelines, including banning the entry of people in tourism spots and prohibiting religious, social, political and other programmes, to curb the spread of the killer virus.

Amid a rapid surge spike in coronavirus cases in the last week, the Raipur district administration has issued fresh guidelines, including banning the entry of people in tourism spots and prohibiting religious, social, political and other programmes, to curb the spread of the killer virus.

According to the guidelines, Holi Milan celebrations or other public gatherings have been banned, although 'Holika Dahan', a religious ritual associated with the festival, has been allowed to take place in the presence of only five persons in adherence with Covid-19 measures, he said.

TRENDING STORIES See All

According to the guidelines, Holi Milan celebrations or other public gatherings have been banned, although 'Holika Dahan', a religious ritual associated with the festival, has been allowed to take place in the presence of only five persons in adherence with Covid-19 measures, he said.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Seven days of home quarantine has also been made mandatory for people entering capital Raipur from other states by air, train or by road.

Raipur Collector S Bharathi Dasan issued the order in this regard late this evening, the public relations department official said.

"All kinds of religious festivals, cultural and political programmes, sports, exhibitions and fairs, functions and public programmes have been banned. Religious places will remain open for only paying obeisance at personal level and people can enter places of worship individually, but organising any kind of group or public programmes will be prohibited there," it said.

Similarly, all kinds of dharna (sit-in), public gatherings, rallies, processions and public demonstrations will also be banned, it added.

Programmes like marriage, funeral, etc will be allowed with the maximum presence of 50 persons, and adherence to COVID-19 guidelines, like wearing masks, social distancing, etc, will be mandatory.

A written permission will be required from the District Magistrate, ADM or SDM for holding such functions, it said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Africa can play central role in India's oil diversification: Dharmendra Pradhan

1 min read . 08:20 AM IST

Want to take the Covid-19 vaccine but have doubts? All your queries answered

3 min read . 08:09 AM IST

AstraZeneca Covid vaccine slightly less effective than 1st touted: 76% rather than 79% against virus

1 min read . 07:44 AM IST

Bharat Bandh by farmers body tomorrow from 6 am to 6 pm: All you need to know

2 min read . 07:21 AM IST

Public entry in all tourist spots of the district has been banned till further orders.

On two-wheelers and in four-wheelers, two and four persons respectively will be allowed to travel.

Places, where the density of coronavirus-positive patients will be more, then such areas will be declared as Containment Zones.

Except the relaxations given in the guidelines, gathering of five or more than five people in any public places will be banned, it said.

In public places, it is necessary to wear masks and maintain physical distancing.

In case of violation, the state government will impose fine and any kind of refusal to pay fine will attract legal action, it said.

Similar guidelines are also being issued in other districts of the state, the official said.

Chhattisgarh records 2,106 new Covid cases, 29 deaths

Meanwhile, with 2,106 coronavirus cases reported on Wednesday, Chhattisgarh saw its highest single-day spike approximately in the last four months, taking the state's total infection count to 3,29,694.

With 29 more deaths due to the virus and co-morbidities recorded during the day, the statewide toll mounted to 4,011, a health official said.

As many as 49 people were discharged from hospitals while 430 others completed their home isolation period in the day, leaving the state with 11,934 active cases, he said.

With this, the number of people who have recovered from the infection increased to 3,13,749.

Raipur district reported 573 new cases, taking its total count to 60,805, including 857 deaths.

With agency inputs

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.