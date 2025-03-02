News
Chhattisgarh in talks with US, Russian defence firms to set up manufacturing, says chief minister Sai
Summary
- With a ₹1 trillion investment target, Chhattisgarh aims to become a key player in India’s defence and green energy sectors.
New Delhi: Chhattisgarh is courting defence firms from Russia and the US to set up manufacturing units in the state under its new Industrial Development Policy 2024-30, as it looks to position itself as a key player in India’s defence supply chain.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more