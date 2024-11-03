Chhattisgarh News: 2 cops injured in Naxal attack in Sukma. Details here

Naxalites attacked two police officials at a market in Sukma, Chhattisgarh, injuring them. The officials were on security duty when a small group of attackers struck with sharp weapons. A search operation is underway, while the injured are receiving medical attention.

Livemint
Published3 Nov 2024, 09:43 AM IST
Two police officials were injured in a Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh. (File photo)
Two police officials were injured in a Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh. (File photo)(ANI)

Chattisgarh news: Naxalites attacked two on-duty police officials at a weekly market in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Sukma district on Sunday morning, reported PTI. The two officials were injured and taken to hospital after the attack.

The incident occurred when the police were deployed on security duty at the market in Jagargunda village. Suddenly, a small ‘action team’ of Naxalites, which normally includes four to five cadres, attacked the officials with sharp weapons. However, the two managed to escape the attack.

"Two jawans of Jagargunda police station got injured in a Naxal attack during a weekly market in Sukma. They are being given first aid. An intensive search operation is being carried out by security forces in the area," ANI quoted Sukma Police as saying.

Also Read | Diwali 2024: Chhattisgarh govt announces 4% DA hike for state employees

The security forces have initiated an investigation and a search operation is underway in the region to nab the Naxalite attackers. According to ETV Bharat, the incident took place during 8 to 9 am on Sunday morning. The situation of the injured police officials is critical and they are likely to be airlifted to Sukma for further treatment. Further details about the incident are awaited.

Also Read | SBI’s fake branch: How fraudsters duped customers in Chhattisgarh

Despite intensified action against Naxalites, several areas in Chattisgarh continue to bear the brunt of the Naxal insurgency. Half of the state is affected by Naxalism. As a result, there are frequent attacks on security officials and common people in the region. Regions which are worst affected by naxalism also face a shortage of resources and a lack of development. In a separate incident of naxal attack, a 35-year-old man was killed by Naxalites on suspicion of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police told ANI.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Encounter underway between security forces and naxals in Sukma

The deceased local was identified as Dinesh Pujar, who belonged to Putkel village under Basaguda police station limits. The security officials recently attained success in gunning down nearly 38 Naxal cadres in the forest of Abujhmad, near the Dantewada-Narayanpur border.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Nov 2024, 09:43 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaChhattisgarh News: 2 cops injured in Naxal attack in Sukma. Details here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.00-150.00
      Chennai
      80,421.00-150.00
      Delhi
      80,573.00-150.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.00-150.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.