Chhattisgarh news: 3 IEDs recovered and diffused by security personnel from Naxal-hit Sukma | Watch

The three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), placed by Naxalites, were immediately defused by a Bomb Disposal Squad

Livemint
Updated16 Sep 2024, 10:59 PM IST
A security personnel during an anti-Naxal operations in the Bastar division.
A security personnel during an anti-Naxal operations in the Bastar division.

Chhattisgarh news: Three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were recovered by the security personnel from separate locations in Naxal-affected Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Monday.

During a road security operation (RSO) exercise from two different directions towards its Salatong security camp under Kistaram police station, a team of 217th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its elite unit C-208 CoBRA battalion recovered two tiffin IEDs (homemade bombs or destructive devices), weighing 5 and 3 kg each.

 

The third tiffin IED weighing 8 to 10 kg, placed by Naxalites beneath a road close to Dabbakonta and Pentapad nullah under limits of Chintagufa police station, was recovered by the personnel of CRPF's D-50 battalion and district force during an area domination exercise.

The three IEDs were immediately defused by a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS).

Maoists often plant bombs to target security forces during anti-Naxal operations in the Bastar division which comprises seven districts, including Sukma.

On Saturday, Naxalites allegedly killed a 25-year-old man on suspicion of being a police informer in Sukma district.

Dodi Arjun, a “shiksha doot” (temporary visiting teacher), was allegedly beaten and strangled in Gondpalli village under the Jagargunda police station limits.

The police said that Naxalites held a “jan Adalat” (kangaroo court), suspecting the victim of being a police informer, and killed him.

Arjun was working at a school in the Jagargunda area, a Maoist stronghold.

He had been instrumental in reopening schools that were shut for several years due to the Naxalite threat.

Due to intensified anti-Naxalite operations this year, Maoists have been losing ground in Bastar region.

Last week, eight Naxalites, one of them carrying a bounty of 1 lakh, were arrested and explosives were seized from them in Sukma district.

A joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters and CRPF apprehended the Naxalites during a search operation near Bainpalli village under the Jagargunda police station area on Friday.

First Published:16 Sep 2024, 10:59 PM IST
Chhattisgarh news: 3 IEDs recovered and diffused by security personnel from Naxal-hit Sukma | Watch

