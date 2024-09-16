The three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), placed by Naxalites, were immediately defused by a Bomb Disposal Squad

Chhattisgarh news: Three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were recovered by the security personnel from separate locations in Naxal-affected Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Monday.

During a road security operation (RSO) exercise from two different directions towards its Salatong security camp under Kistaram police station, a team of 217th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its elite unit C-208 CoBRA battalion recovered two tiffin IEDs (homemade bombs or destructive devices), weighing 5 and 3 kg each.



The third tiffin IED weighing 8 to 10 kg, placed by Naxalites beneath a road close to Dabbakonta and Pentapad nullah under limits of Chintagufa police station, was recovered by the personnel of CRPF's D-50 battalion and district force during an area domination exercise.

The three IEDs were immediately defused by a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS).

Maoists often plant bombs to target security forces during anti-Naxal operations in the Bastar division which comprises seven districts, including Sukma.

On Saturday, Naxalites allegedly killed a 25-year-old man on suspicion of being a police informer in Sukma district.

Dodi Arjun, a “shiksha doot" (temporary visiting teacher), was allegedly beaten and strangled in Gondpalli village under the Jagargunda police station limits.

The police said that Naxalites held a "jan Adalat" (kangaroo court), suspecting the victim of being a police informer, and killed him.

Arjun was working at a school in the Jagargunda area, a Maoist stronghold.

He had been instrumental in reopening schools that were shut for several years due to the Naxalite threat.

Due to intensified anti-Naxalite operations this year, Maoists have been losing ground in Bastar region.

Last week, eight Naxalites, one of them carrying a bounty of ₹1 lakh, were arrested and explosives were seized from them in Sukma district.