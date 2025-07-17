30 Congress MLAs suspended for chaos in Chhattisgarh Assembly

Chhattisgarh News: As many as thirty Congress Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) were suspended from the Chhattisgarh legislative assembly for a day on Thursday after they caused an uproar. The protesting MLAS accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of failing to ensure an adequate supply of diammonium phosphate (DAP) fertiliser.

News agency PTI said that due to the pandemonium during the discussion on fertiliser issues, the Speaker had to adjourn the House twice before taking action against the protesting MLAs representing the Congress party.

Raising the issue in the Question Hour, senior Congress MLA Umesh Patel asked about the demand for DAP and its supply in the state and whether there is a shortage of this fertiliser.

In his reply, State Agriculture Minister Ramvichar Netam said that the Centre has set a target of 3,10,000 metric tonnes of DAP for the state in the Kharif crop season 2025. The Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers issued a supply plan of 2,19,100 MT from April to June 2025, against which 1,08,155 MT was supplied until 30 June.

He said a total of 1,48,900 MT has been stored, including the savings stock of 40,746 MT from the previous season (Rabi 2024-25). The minister said that in the current Kharif season, the shortage in DAP supply is being reflected against the supply plan issued until 30 June.

Keeping this in view, alternative phosphatic fertilisers are being stored for farmers, and it is being promoted for use among them, he added. Patel further claimed that so far, not up to 50 per cent of the total demand has been supplied, and asked about the quantities given to the cooperative societies and to the private sector. The minister said, the departments concerned are in constant coordination with the central government to ensure the supply of DAP.

A total of 18,885 MT of the fertiliser will again be supplied to the state until 20 July. On Thursday, 718 MT of it will reach Kharsia (the constituency represented by Umesh Patel), he said. It is correct that there is a shortage of DAP in the state, and the same condition persists even in the entire country due to global reasons. Keeping the same in view, nano DAP fertiliser is being promoted, he added.

However, Congress members claimed that the fertiliser is available in the private sector and shopkeepers have been black marketing it and selling it at high prices, taking advantage of the shortage in the cooperative societies. Dissatisfied with the minister's reply, the opposition members created an uproar.

Amid the pandemonium, the House was adjourned for five minutes. After the business resumed, Congress members again raised the issue. Shouting slogans against the government, they trooped into the well of the House and were automatically suspended.

Speaker Raman Singh suspended 30 Congress MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant and former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, and asked them to leave the House. However, Congress members remained in the well and continued sloganeering. The total strength of the Congress in the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly is 35.

I am pained by their act and suspended them from the House for the day.

Later, the Speaker again adjourned the House. After the proceedings resumed, the Speaker expressed displeasure and said even after his repeated requests to go outside the House, the suspended opposition MLAs violated the rules and remained in the well. Singh said he was pained by their act and suspended them from the House for the day.