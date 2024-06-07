Hello User
Chhattisgarh news: 5 Naxalites killed, 3 jawans injured during encounter

Livemint

Five Naxalites were killed and three jawans injured in Chhattisgarh after an encounter broke out on Friday.

Five Naxalites were killed and three jawans injured in Chhattisgarh after an encounter broke out on Friday. The incident took place during an anti-Naxalite operation by security personnel in the border area of ​​Narayanpur-Dantewada. 122 Naxalites have been killed in separate encounters with security forces in the state since January 2024.

