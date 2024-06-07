Chhattisgarh news: 5 Naxalites killed, 3 jawans injured during encounter

Five Naxalites were killed and three jawans injured in Chhattisgarh after an encounter broke out on Friday. The incident took place during an anti-Naxalite operation by security personnel in the border area of ​​Narayanpur-Dantewada. 122 Naxalites have been killed in separate encounters with security forces in the state since January 2024.

