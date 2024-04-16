At least eighteen naxals were killed in an ongoing encounter between police and Naxalites in the forest area of the Chhotebethiya police station limits of the Kanker district, news agency PTI quoted Border Security Force as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“At least 18 Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district," PTI quoted BSF as saying.

In the encounter, three security personnel sustained injuries. “One more security personnel injured in an encounter between police and Naxals in the Kanker district. Encounter is going on in the forest area of the Chhotebethiya police station limits," said IG Bastar P Sundarraj. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another encounter broke out between naxalites and security forces in Kanker district in March this year when a Naxal was killed in the encounter. The police also recovered one gun, explosives and other materials.

In a separate incident, a Naxalite was killed during an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Dantwada district. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cash for information: Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh police announced cash rewards for people for providing information related to naxals and their activities.

Speaking to ANI, Kabirdham Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallav said, "Those who will share the information regarding naxals will be rewarded with ₹5 lakhs. The reward will be given by the government."

He further said, "If one naxal is arrested or killed, up to five people will be provided jobs on constable posts." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To disseminate the information, the district police officials have also visited homes in Kawardha. Around six police camps were opened in the last three months in the naxal-affected areas, police said.

"Police camps have been opened at a range of 7-8 km in naxal-hit areas of the state. We are also running schools for small children in nine highly sensitive areas. We have arranged various sports activities for the youth. Naxalism will be eliminated from the Kawardha area in the next six months with the help of villagers," SP Abhishek Pallav said.

With agency inputs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!