Chhattisgarh News: Naxalites detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) targeting a vehicle carrying security personnel in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, on Monday, 6 January. At least 9 people including a driver were feared killed in the bomb blast in Bijapur.

According to Inspector-General of Bastar, nine people - eight Dantewada DRG jawans and one driver, lost their lives after their vehicle was blown up by naxals through an IED blast, in Bijapur.

"They were returning after a joint operation of Dantewada, Narayanpur and Bijapur", said IG Bastar.

The blast occurred on the Bedre-Kutru Road in Bijapur district. The incident took place near Ambeli village under Kutru police station when the security personnel were returning in their Scorpio vehicle after an anti-Naxalite operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said.

The DRG is a unit of the state police.

This is the biggest strike on security personnel by Naxalites in the last two years, an official told news agency PTI.

On April 26, 2023, ten police personnel and a civilian driver were killed after Naxals blew up their vehicle, which was part of a convoy carrying security personnel in neighbouring Dantewada district.

On Saturday evening, a gunfight broke out at a forest in south Abujhmaad along the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, an official said.

Four Naxalites were found dead initially on Sunday, while one more body was recovered later (on Monday).

According to Chhattisgarh police, the number of Naxalites killed in the gun battle , that took place on Saturday, with the security personnel rose to five, including two women.

On January 3, a Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security forces in Gariaband district which falls in Raipur division.

Last year, 219 Naxalites were neutralised by security forces in separate encounters in the state, according to police.

District Reserve Guard (DRG) head constable Sannu Karam was also killed in the gunfight.

(Further details are awaited)