Chhattisgarh news: Newly printed schoolbooks sold as scarp, top official suspended

The Chhattisgarh government suspended its textbook corporation GM after discovering that free distribution books were sold as scrap.

Livemint
Published21 Sep 2024, 04:42 PM IST
An investigation revealed negligence, leading Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai to stress the importance of accountability and zero tolerance for corruption.
An investigation revealed negligence, leading Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai to stress the importance of accountability and zero tolerance for corruption.

After piles of schoolbooks from the ongoing academic session, meant for free distribution at Chhattisgarh government schools, were found to be sold as scrap and lying at a recycling centre, the state government has suspended the GM of the state textbook corporation.

A preliminary investigation into the matter, under Additional Chief Secretary Renu Pillai, suggested that the textbooks were sold to a scrap dealer at a paper mill, indicating negligence on the part of Chhattisgarh Textbook Corporation General Manager (GM) Prem Prakash Sharma.

On learning about the issue, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai ordered his suspension.

Notably, Sharma, a State Administrative Service officer, was a part of the panel instituted by the state government to inquire into the allegations.

“The fact has come to light that the books printed by Chhattisgarh Text Book Corporation, Raipur in the year 2024-25 are being sold as junk. The State Government has taken this incident seriously, prima facie negligence is reflected, the State Government hereby suspends Shri Prem Prakash Sharma, (RPSC RR-2013), General Manager, Chhattisgarh Text Book Corporation, Raipur with immediate effect under Rule 9 of Chhattisgarh Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1966,” the suspension order, as accessed by Indian Express, said.

The Chief Minister has reaffirmed his government's dedication to good governance and a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption. In recent meetings with collectors and police superintendents, Sai emphasized that negligence in duty would not be tolerated and that immediate, strict action would be taken against such instances, according to the official.

Notably, former Congress MLA Vikas Upadhyay had on Tuesday alleged that the books printed through ‘Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan’ and Chhattisgarh Textbook Corporation for 2024-25, for free distribution among students in government and private state board schools, were sold as scrap at throwaway prices.

Congress had claimed corruption in printing the textbooks and demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or by a retired judge.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published:21 Sep 2024, 04:42 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaChhattisgarh news: Newly printed schoolbooks sold as scarp, top official suspended

