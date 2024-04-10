At least 12 passengers killed and 14 injured in a bus accident in Kumhari area, Durg district. The incident occurred at 8.30 pm on Tuesday.

At least 12 passengers were killed and 14 injured after a bus overturned and rolled over into a ditch in the Kumhari area of the Durg district, an official said.

Providing information about the incident that occurred at 8:30 pm on Tuesday, Durg Collector Richa Prakash Choudhary stated that 12 passengers lost their lives instantly, while another 14 sustained serious injuries after a bus, carrying workers, plunged into a ditch in Durg.

"The bus carrying labourers of the Kedia Distillery fell into a ditch near Kumhari around 8.30 pm, resulting in the deaths of approximately 12 individuals while 14 others were injured and admitted to a hospital," Choudhary said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his sorrow and offered condolences for the casualties. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Taking to his official X handle, PM Modi posted, “The bus accident in Durg, Chhattisgarh, is extremely sad. My condolences to those who lost their loved ones in this. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way."

President Droupadi Murmu also took to X to mourn the victims, posting, "The news of many people getting killed in a bus accident in Durg district of Chhattisgarh is very sad. My deepest condolences to all the bereaved families! I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Meanwhile, expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai took to his official X handle to post, “I was saddened by the news of a bus, packed with employees of a private firm, meeting with an accident near Kumhari in Durg."

"I also received news that 11 of the employees sadly perished in the accident," the tweet added.

“I pray to the Almighty to bring peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families. Adequate arrangements have been made for the treatment of the injured employees. I wish them a speedy recovery."

Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma met the victims of the bus accident and said that it was “unfortunate". Sharma noted, “Whatever happened is unfortunate. All of them were labourers of the Kedia Distillery and were leaving on a bus when the accident took place. On both sides of the road, there are 20-foot-deep ditches... they have been leaving at this hour for around 20 years now but today the bus slipped and fell in the ditch. One patient also said that the headlights of the bus were not switched on which caused the accident."

(With inputs from ANI)

