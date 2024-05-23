Chhattisgarh news: Seven Naxalites in ‘Maoist uniform’ killed in encounter with security personnel
At approximately 11 am, a gunfight erupted as a combined team of security forces conducted an anti-Naxal operation. According to Narayanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Prabhat Kumar, intermittent firing was ongoing at the time of reporting.
On Thursday, seven Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in a forest along Narayanpur-Bijapur inter-district border in Chhattisgarh, police have informed.