Chhattisgarh News: Two workers were killed, and six others injured in centring frame crash at under-construction building in Raipur, Chhattisgarh Police has informed. The incident happened at a multi-storey building located in Vishal Nagar area on VIP Road when a slab was being laid.

“The accident occurred in the Vishal Nagar area on VIP Road where a multi-storey structure is being constructed,” PTI quoted Raipur Additional Superintendent of Police Lakhan Patle as saying.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Several feared trapped as chimney collapses at factory

Preliminary investigation reveals that a slab was being laid between the 7th and 10th floors of the building when the centring frame collapsed. As per PTI report, the centring frame crashed around 3:30 PM on Saturday. Following prompt rescue operation, eight trapped workers were taken out from the debris of iron bars and construction material. All of them were rushed to different hospitals for treatment. Two of the workers were severely wounded and succumbed to their injuries later, Lakhan Patle said.

BJP reacts on centering frame crash incident BJP MLA Motilal Sahu said, “This is undoubtedly a major incident. Eight people have been affected, with reports of two fatalities, one critically injured, and five others undergoing treatment. Debris is still scattered over a large area.,” PTI reported.

He further informed that it is suspected one or two more individuals might still be trapped. Suggesting that rescue efforts are going on at the site to evacuate more workers who might be stuck under the debris, he added, "Currently, cleanup and rescue operations are ongoing. Until all the debris is cleared, it's difficult to say anything with certainty."

The incident comes only hours after an under-construction building at the Kannauj railway station collapsed trapping around two dozen workers under the rubble. At least 23 people have been injured in the incident. Six of them were pulled out of the debris and rushed to hospital.

Also Read | UP: Over 20 workers injured as Kannauj railway station roof slab collapses

Silo crash in Mungeli district Two days ago, a tragic incident took place in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district. On January 9, the chimney of an iron pipe-making factory collapsed at a smelting plant. In the incident, 4 workers died.

The incident took place at the plant located in Rambod village, under Sargaon police station area. As per PTI report, a fly ash storage structure weighing over 350 tonnes crashed at Kusum Smelters Private Limited. On Saturday, bodies of three workers were recovered from the debris of collapsed iron silo.