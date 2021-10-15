OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Chhattisgarh: One dead, at least 16 injured after speeding car rams people during Durga idol immersion
Listen to this article

One person was killed and at least 16 others injured after a speeding car mowed down a group of people during Durga idol immersion in Pathalgaon of Jashpur district. 

 

