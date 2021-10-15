Chhattisgarh: One dead, at least 16 injured after speeding car rams people during Durga idol immersion1 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2021, 05:29 PM IST
Two of the injured are being referred to other hospitals after x-ray established fracture
One person was killed and at least 16 others injured after a speeding car mowed down a group of people during Durga idol immersion in Pathalgaon of Jashpur district.
