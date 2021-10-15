Chhattisgarh: One dead, at least 16 injured after speeding car rams people during Durga idol immersion1 min read . 05:29 PM IST
Two of the injured are being referred to other hospitals after x-ray established fracture
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Two of the injured are being referred to other hospitals after x-ray established fracture
One person was killed and at least 16 others injured after a speeding car mowed down a group of people during Durga idol immersion in Pathalgaon of Jashpur district.
One person was killed and at least 16 others injured after a speeding car mowed down a group of people during Durga idol immersion in Pathalgaon of Jashpur district.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!