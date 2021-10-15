Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Chhattisgarh: One dead, at least 16 injured after speeding car rams people during Durga idol immersion

Chhattisgarh: One dead, at least 16 injured after speeding car rams people during Durga idol immersion

1 min read . 05:29 PM IST Livemint

Two of the injured are being referred to other hospitals after x-ray established fracture

One person was killed and at least 16 others injured after a speeding car mowed down a group of people during Durga idol immersion in Pathalgaon of Jashpur district. 

