Fourteen Naxals were killed in an encounter with Chhattisgarh police at the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border on Monday, the Chhattisgarh Police stated. According to the police, a member of the Naxal group, who had a bounty of 1 crore rupees on his head, was also killed in the encounter, ANI reported.

According to the police the encounter is still underway and more details are awaited on the matter. On January 17, two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans sustained injuries after Naxals set off an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district.

The incident happened when in the morning when a BSF road-opening party was being deployed up between Camp Garpa and Garpa village, added the police official. The incident has been confirmed by Narayanpur SP Prabhat Kumar and detailed information will be shared by the officials later in the day.

Meanwhile, Union Home minister Amit Shah said that naxalism is breathing its last today. In a post on X, Shah said, “Another mighty blow to Naxalism. Our security forces achieved major success towards building a Naxal-free Bharat. The CRPF, SoG Odisha, and Chhattisgarh Police neutralised 14 Naxalites in a joint operation along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border. With our resolve for a Naxal-free India and the joint efforts of our security forces, Naxalism is breathing its last today."

On January 16, two CRPF jawans were injured in a pressure IED blast planted by Naxalites near Putkel village under the Basaguda police station in Bijapur district.

On January 12, five Naxalites including two women were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bijapur. Several automatic and other weapons and explosives were recovered from the forests under the National Park area of the Bijapur district. The recovered weapons included one SLR rifle, one 12-bore rifle, two single-shot rifles, one BGL launcher, and one locally made Bharmar gun, along with explosives, Maoist literature, and other Naxal materials.

Speaking to ANI about the South Bastar naxal encounter, IG Bastar P Sundarraj said, “Bodies of 12 Naxalites, including 5 women, were recovered in the encounter that took place at 9 pm between security forces and Naxalites on January 16."

“A large number of arms and ammunition were also recovered. We are moving ahead in our goal of taking action against Naxalism," said P Sundarraj.