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Nine killed, 15 injured in boiler explosion at Chhattisgarh power plant

Nine killed, 15 injured in boiler explosion at Chhattisgarh power plant

Akriti Anand
Published14 Apr 2026, 06:49 PM IST
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Nine killed, 15 injured in boiler explosion at Chhattisgarh power plant

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Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More

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