Chhattisgarh protests exclusion from Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan

“The entire country is affected by the fallout of covid-19 pandemic. Migrant workers who earn daily wages are most affected by this. They are forced to return to their home states owing to drying up of employment opportunities in their places of work. Nearly 5 lakh migrant workers have returned to Chhattisgarh till now and the return of migrant workers to their home town is still going on," Baghel wrote in his letter dated Saturday and released by the state government on Sunday.