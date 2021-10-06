The governments of Punjab and Chhattisgarh will give ₹50 lakh each to families of farmers, journalist killed in Lakhimpur Kheri violence, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri clash that happened after a vehicle ran over farmers who were gathered there to protest against the three farm laws. Four farmers were among eight killed in Lakhimpur.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced an ex-gratia of ₹45 lakh and a government job for the kin of four farmers who died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

"Government will give ₹45 lakhs and a government job to the families of four farmers who died in Lakhimpur Kheri yesterday. The injured will be given ₹10 lakhs. FIR will be registered based on farmers' complaints. Retired High Court judge will probe the matter," said Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General (Law and Order) of Uttar Pradesh Police.

