Home >News >India >Chhattisgarh, Punjab to give 50 lakh each to families of farmers, journalist killed in Lakhimpur
The governments of Punjab and Chhattisgarh will give 50 lakh each to families of farmers, journalist killed in Lakhimpur Kheri violence, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri clash that happened after a vehicle ran over farmers who were gathered there to protest against the three farm laws. Four farmers were among eight killed in Lakhimpur. 

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced an ex-gratia of 45 lakh and a government job for the kin of four farmers who died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

"Government will give 45 lakhs and a government job to the families of four farmers who died in Lakhimpur Kheri yesterday. The injured will be given 10 lakhs. FIR will be registered based on farmers' complaints. Retired High Court judge will probe the matter," said Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General (Law and Order) of Uttar Pradesh Police. 

 

