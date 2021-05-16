The Chhattisgarh government has declared the Raigarh district a containment zone till 31 May in view of the spiking Covid-19 cases.

Under the new restrictions, all wholesale vegetable and fruit markets will be allowed to function only between 12 am and 6 am. The milk parlors will stay open from 6 am to 8 am.

In addition to this, the district will observe a complete lockdown on Sunday.

The decision was taken in view of Raigarh recording 617 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday.

Cases in Chhattisgarh

The state's Covid-19 caseload rose to 9,07,589 on Saturday with addition of 7,664 cases, while the death toll went up by 129 to reach 11,590, a health department official said.

The number of recoveries reached 7,85,598 after 387 people were discharged from hospitals while 11,088 others completed their home isolation during the day.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,10,401.

The worst-hit Raipur and Durg districts, which have been witnessing a decline in cases from last week, on Saturday reported 466 and 288 new cases, respectively.

The Chhattisgarh government has asked authorities in all the 28 districts to extend the Covid-induced lockdown till 31 May even as it granted more relaxations in economic and other activities, an official said.

The lockdown, currently in force in all districts of the state, was set to end in most regions at 15 May midnight.

As per the new orders, only 10 persons are allowed to attend weddings and funerals, while all kinds of religious, social, political, social and other programmes continue to remain prohibited.

The directive said that officials should make an appeal through various religious and community heads to people to avoid crowding in all kinds of religious and social festivals and carry out pooja or other rituals at a personal level in their respective houses.

