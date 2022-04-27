Chhattisgarh: Railways restarts services of 6 out of 23 trains. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The South East Central Railway, Bilaspur issued an order on April 23, stating that the operation of a total of 23 express and local trains passing through Chhattisgarh has been stopped for the next one month from April 24, 2022
Indian Railways has restarted services of six out of 23 trains in Chattisgarh after the discussion between state's Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Yesterday Baghel had urged the union Railway Minister to restart the operation of 23 passenger trains that were stopped due to track maintenance work.
In a telephonic conversation with Vaishnaw, CM Baghel apprised him of the difficulties faced by commuters due to the cancellation of these trains. He urged the Railway Minister to resume the operation of these trains because of public interest.
According to the state government, no alternative arrangement has been made for the passengers before the closure of services of these trains.
Thereafter, minister Vaishnaw decided to restart six passenger trains. The Union Railway Minister has announced the operation of six major passenger trains passing through Chhattisgarh namely 18237/18238 Chhattisgarh Express, 12807/12808 Samta Express, and 12771/12772 Secunderabad-Raipur-Secunderabad Express.
According to the Chhattisgarh government, a total of 10 trains were discontinued by a similar kind of order by the South East Central Railway issued on March 2022.