Chhattisgarh ropeway accident: CM Sai orders inquiry into trolley crash that killed one woman, injured 6—Top 10 updates

In a tragic incident, a woman died and six others were injured after a ropeway trolley crashed while coming down from a hilltop temple in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district on Sunday, officials said.

Earlier reports had stated that eight people were inside the trolley.

Chhattisgarh ropeway accident: Top 10 updates Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed sorrow over the incident and ordered a thorough inquiry into the matter. 2. He expressed condolences over the woman’s death in the accident and prayed for strength for her bereaved family. "As soon as information about the accident was received, necessary instructions were issued to the officials concerned to ensure proper treatment for the injured. A detailed inquiry into the incident will be conducted, and those found responsible will not be spared. I pray to Khallari Mata for the speedy recovery of all the injured devotees," Sai mentioned.

3. According to officials, the trolley fell from a height of around 200 to 300 feet.

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4. Officials said the passengers in that cable car felt a strong jolt, but no serious injuries were reported, adding that a probe has begun.

5. The accident took place shortly after 10 am when the trolley’s cable snapped while it was carrying seven passengers down from the hilltop, Bagbahra Sub-Divisional Magistrate Namita Markole said, according to PTI.

6. She added that the victims had come to offer prayers at the Khallari Mata temple, situated on a hill in Khallari (Bhimkhoj) village of Bagbahra tehsil, during the ongoing nine-day Navratri festival.

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7. A 28-year-old woman from Raipur, identified as Ayushi Satkar, died at the scene, while six others were injured, including her husband Rishabh Dhavre, 29, and a minor relative, Chhayansh Dhavre, 16, the SDM said. The other injured were identified as Govind Swami, 47, Namita Swami, 48, and minors Kushmita Swami, 10, and Manshvi Godaria, 12, the official added.

8. The six injured were taken to a nearby hospital, and four of them were later referred to Raipur for further treatment, she added.

9. After the incident, another trolley carrying around 10 passengers, which had just started moving uphill, was immediately returned to the base.

10. The ropeway is widely used by devotees to travel close to the hilltop temple, which stands at an elevation of nearly 1,100 feet. Visitors can also reach the shrine by climbing about 900 steps.

In a similar incident last year, a BJP leader was injured when a ropeway trolley he was travelling in fell from a low height near the Bamleshwari Devi hill shrine in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district.