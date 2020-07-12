Chhattisgarh's CM Darpan Portal and mobile app get award by IT institution

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): The Mukhyamantri Darpan and mobile App which contains the details of all the flagship schemes of the Chhattisgarh government including the ambitious 'Suraji Gaon Yojna' has been awarded "Elites Excellence Awards-2020" at the national level.

The state of Chhattisgarh has been awarded this honour by the country's prestigious IT institution Elites Technomedia under the 'Digital India initiative'.

A three-day virtual conference is being organised in the country from July 10 to 12. This virtual conference was inaugurated by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on July 10 and Chhattisgarh was given an e-certificate on this occasion, according to an official communication.

Both the website and the mobile application have been developed by Chhattisgarh Infotech Promotion Society (CHiPS) and was released last month on June 10 by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. The purpose of this website and mobile app is to directly monitor the flagship schemes of the Chhattisgarh government from the Chief Minister's Secretariat and provide real-time information to the common citizens.

Subrata Sahoo, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Electronics and Information Technology, said that both the website and Mobile App have been awarded in the Government category under innovation for monitoring important schemes of the State Government.

He informed that this conference has been organized to encourage innovation in the Government IT sector in the country during the Covid-19 period by identifying the innovations made for civic convenience.

In this virtual conference, Additional Chief Secretary of CHiPS Subrata Sahoo, CEO Sameer Vishnoi and senior officials of CHiPS were present through video conferencing.

Chief Executive Officer of Chips, Sameer Vishnoi said that the Darpan website and the real-time updation mobile app have been developed completely in-house by Chips at a very low cost.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated