Chhattisgarh sees 1,829 COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths; 827 recover

Raipur: Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported 1,829 COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths, taking the total count to 2,27,326 and toll to 2,767, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 2,01,744 after 121 people were discharged from hospitals, while 706 completed home isolation, leaving the state with 22,815 active cases, he said.

The number of recoveries reached 2,01,744 after 121 people were discharged from hospitals, while 706 completed home isolation, leaving the state with 22,815 active cases, he said.

Raipur reported 220 cases, taking its total count to 45,361, including 645 deaths, while Raigarh saw 167 cases, Rajnandgaon 155, Korba 153, Janjgir-Champa 149, Durg 130 and Bilaspur 119, he said.

"Of the deaths recorded during the day, 10 took place on Tuesday, five on Monday and six earlier," he informed.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,27,326, New cases 1,829, Deaths 2,767, Recovered 2,01,744, Active cases 22,815, people tested so far 23,80,170.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.